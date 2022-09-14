Local student is holding a Hit-A-Thon to raise money for wheelchair-accessible van

INDIAN LAND, S.C. (WBTV) - Kiefer Katsoulis is an eighth-grader in Indian Land, and the newest one of our amazing #MollysKids.

This 13-year-old was born in Boston, but moved to Charlotte eight years ago. Soon after, in February of 2015, he was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

“It was devastating for myself, my wife Jill, and our now 14-year-old daughter, Remi,” his dad, Steve, said. “The disease is often referred to as children’s ALS. Meaning, the prognosis is not good. It deteriorates his muscles over time and the decline in Kiefer has become more noticeable over the past couple years. He is now mostly in manual wheelchair and enjoys having kids push him around school.”

The disease doesn’t hold him back. Or, his family. A year ago they took a family trip out to Yellowstone, Glacier, and Grand Teton National Parks. His parents pushed him the whole time.

“The encouragement from people as we pushed over rough terrain to see a geyser, or take a boat trip to see glaciers, was awesome,” Steve said. “No matter the obstacles, we want him to experience what life has to offer.”

That’s the same mindset that has driven Kiefer to be the team manager for the Indian Land Middle School Warriors baseball team (district champs). His family says he’s in the dugout cheering his lungs out at every game, and at practices keeps the players in line.

He bonds with his coaches and teammates, and, his dad says, they love having him around.

“His coach, Coach Taylor, will always hold a special place in our hearts,” Steve said. “After the final out in the championship game it was a moment a lot of us won’t forget. Kiefer had never been in that type of situation, and he didn’t know how to react. He just broke down and cried. Everyone gathered around him and he hugged with Coach Taylor. It was so cool.”

That love of baseball is driving his family to host a fundraising “Hit-A-Thon” this Sunday, from 1-5 p.m. at the Indian Land MS baseball fields.

They’re trying to raise money for Kiefer to get a wheelchair-accessible van.

“Getting in and out of cars is getting to be nearly impossible,” Steve said. “His power wheelchair does not fit in our cars, so he can only use it at home. The event on Sunday should be a great time with prizes, raffles, a silent auction, and food trucks. We’ve got donations of all types. Coolers, a 65-inch TV, autographed items, and his orthodontist even donated $1,500 worth of services.”

More info here >>> https://www.eventcreate.com/e/kieferskrew.

And, I don’t get to say this about most of our new amazing #MollysKids, but I’ve met Kiefer before. A few times. He’s always at the Muscular Dystrophy Association gala in Charlotte I’ve emceed (before COVID).

The last time Kiefer was there he was paired with former Charlotte Hornets player Eric Leckner.

The crowd got a kick out of four-foot Kiefer being walked down the aisle with seven-foot Eric.

Welcome to #MollysKids, Kiefer.

Good luck with Sunday. Let us know how it goes.

- Molly

