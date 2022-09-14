Gorgeous stretch of weather rolls on

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will be another beautiful, late-summer day, complete with sunshine, low humidity and seasonal afternoon readings in the lower 80s.

Sunshine dominates right into the weekend

Pleasantly warm afternoons and cool nights

Tropics may get active by the weekend

Clear skies and cool conditions are forecast again tonight. Lows will back down into the 40s in the mountains and 50s will be common everywhere else.

As high pressure holds strong over the Southeast, more sunshine and pleasant conditions will hold for Thursday and Friday with high temperatures rising a bit in the middle 80s.

Seasonal afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 80s area in the forecast for #CLT & much of the @wbtv_news area (outside of cooler 70s in the mountains). A warming trend will kick in over the weekend & continues into (at least) early next week. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/mOJe4nmtlR — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) September 14, 2022

Temperatures will continue to slowly climb through the weekend, but humidity will remain tolerable. Afternoon temperatures will rise to the mid to upper 80s, a little above normal for this time, both Saturday and Sunday. Dry conditions will likely persist area-wide, which is great news for that App State game in Boone Saturday afternoon and for anyone with outdoor plans this weekend.

As the ridge of high pressure builds in overhead next week, high temperatures will eventually rise to near 90° Monday and Tuesday with a continued low rain chance. That’s not great news for those wanting to aerate and reseed their lawns.

Tropical Update: There aren’t any named storms at this time, but there is one area we are closely watching. The disturbance, about 800 miles east of the Lesser Antilles will probably become a tropical depression by the end of the week. As it tracks west, it could become an issue for Puerto Rico and Hispaniola over the weekend.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Hope you have a great hump day!

- Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.