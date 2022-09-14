Firefighters working to stabilize Charlotte parking deck damaged by mixing truck

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Fire Department is working to stabilize a parking deck after a concrete mixing truck damaged it.

On Wednesday afternoon, firefighters say the truck carrying a load of dry mix concrete caused partial failure to the top parking deck on E. Morehead Street. No injuries were reported.

A concrete mixing truck carrying a load of dry mix concrete has caused partial failure to the top parking deck at the 500 block of E Morehead Street. No injuries reported. Charlotte Fire is assessing next steps. pic.twitter.com/zHwCcVmUQk — Charlotte Fire Dept. (@charlottefire) September 14, 2022

Firefighters are currently setting multiple pneumatic struts on the lower deck to capture the weight under the cement truck. East strut can support up to 80,000 pounds. Vehicles on the top deck will be removed once stabilization is complete.

More details will be provided when available.

UPDATE: Charlotte Fire firefighters are currently setting multiple pneumatic struts on the lower deck to capture the weight under the cement truck. Each strut can support up to 80K lbs. Passenger vehicles on the top deck will be removed once stabilization is completed https://t.co/mzaR3KMklt pic.twitter.com/dwnirDS56W — Charlotte Fire Dept. (@charlottefire) September 14, 2022

