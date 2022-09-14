NC DHHS Flu
Firefighters working to stabilize Charlotte parking deck damaged by mixing truck

On Wednesday afternoon, firefighters say the truck carrying a load of dry mix concrete caused partial failure to the top parking deck on E. Morehead Street.
Concrete mixing truck failure
Concrete mixing truck failure(Charlotte FD)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Fire Department is working to stabilize a parking deck after a concrete mixing truck damaged it.

On Wednesday afternoon, firefighters say the truck carrying a load of dry mix concrete caused partial failure to the top parking deck on E. Morehead Street. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters are currently setting multiple pneumatic struts on the lower deck to capture the weight under the cement truck. East strut can support up to 80,000 pounds. Vehicles on the top deck will be removed once stabilization is complete.

More details will be provided when available.

