Deputies searching for missing 79-year-old Chester County woman

Pate went missing from Helms-Gordon Residential Care in Fort Lawn earlier today.
Police are searching for missing 79-year-old Chester County woman.
Police are searching for missing 79-year-old Chester County woman.(WBTV)
By Cheri Pruitt
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Chester County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Judy Pate, age 79.

Pate went missing from Helms-Gordon Residential Care in Fort Lawn earlier today. She was wearing khaki pants and a white shirt with blue flowers. She was last seen walking on the side of the assisted living building.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is searching by helicopter, and other officials are on the search.

If anyone has information on Pate’s whereabouts, please call 911.

