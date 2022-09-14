Deputies arrest man for alleged sexual offences against children
Officials say the report first came in early July.
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Statesville man was arrested and charged with multiple sex crimes against children.
According to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a report on July 8 that Jack Ronald Evans, 52, inappropriately touched an 11-year-old and 14-year-old girl.
“Several” witnesses were interviewed – along with the two young girls – deputies said.
Evans was arrested Sept. 12 and charged with statutory sex offense of a child under 15 and two counts of indecent liberties with a child.
He was placed under a $250,000 bond.
