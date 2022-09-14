Deputies arrest man for alleged sexual offences against children

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Statesville man was arrested and charged with multiple sex crimes against children.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a report on July 8 that Jack Ronald Evans, 52, inappropriately touched an 11-year-old and 14-year-old girl.

“Several” witnesses were interviewed – along with the two young girls – deputies said.

Evans was arrested Sept. 12 and charged with statutory sex offense of a child under 15 and two counts of indecent liberties with a child.

He was placed under a $250,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.