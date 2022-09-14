Crime Stoppers: Police looking to identify people involved in shooting near north Charlotte 7-Eleven

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) are hoping to identify two people believed to be connected a shooting in north Charlotte.

The incident happened early Sunday morning around 2:35 a.m. near a 7-Eleven store in the 3700 block of N. Tryon Street in north Charlotte.

“This was a case of another disagreement in Charlotte-Mecklenburg that led to unfortunately our victim getting shot and getting shot seriously,” explained Lt. Steve Fischbach with the CMPD.

Fischbach said the incident started because of an argument. He noted that the person who was shot suffered life-threatening injuries.

“It’s incredibly frustrating,” he said. “You know I can’t even tell you what the argument was over. As we encounter this day in and day out. These very minor altercations lead to a real act of violence,” elaborated the lieutenant.

Surveillance images show the person who police believe is responsible for the shooting. The man has long hair and is believed to be around 6 feet tall with a slender build. Fischbach said police think the man is around 30 years old.

Police are also hoping to identify another individual who may have a connection to the shooting incident.

“Those pictures are good enough. Somebody out there knows something. Somebody out there knows these individuals we are looking for,” Fischbach said.

The lieutenant explained that identifying and finding the man accused of firing the gunshots is of the utmost importance.

“It’s imperative that we get this person off the street. Bullets don’t have eyes. They don’t have names. These bullets could have flown right out there on North Tryon Street and just hit somebody who was just walking by, driving by. We’ve gotta get this person off the street,” Fischbach said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest. Community members can also submit tips about crimes through the P3 Tips app.

Related: Charlotte police warn that stolen guns could be involved in violent crimes

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.