CMPD Animal Control announces ‘Operation Bunny Hop’ to help 30 rabbits find new homes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Local animal shelters have been dealing with overcrowded facilities for a while now, and on Wednesday, CMPD Animal Care and Control announced a new adoption initiative: Operation Bunny Hop.

According to the shelter, a woman recently lost her home and had to give up 30 rabbits, who all appeared to be social and in good health.

“At 12:00 p.m. today we “de-hared” a state of emergency, as we do not have enough cages to house all of these cotton tails, so we are putting Operation Bunny Hop into effect,” Communications Manager, Melissa Knicely said. “We need these bunnies to hop into homes as quickly as possible.”

The shelter already had six rabbits at the facility, and with the added influx of bunnies, it needs to quickly find homes for the furry friends.

The rabbits came in all sizes and colors, and appeared to have been well taken care of while living with the woman.

The bunnies are available to new homes immediately, and their adoption fees will be waived.

Shelter officials do say that if you are interested in adopting one of the bunnies, to expect to wait for a health check to be done when you adopt.

