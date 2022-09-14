NC DHHS Flu
Cincinnati woman charged after second baby dies, prosecutors say

A Cincinnati woman is charged after her second baby died from co-sleeping, according to the...
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati woman faces criminal charges in the death of her 6-week-old baby, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.

A Hamilton County grand jury on Wednesday indicted Brooke Hunter on counts of involuntary manslaughter and endangering children.

The infant died as a result of co-sleeping on June 22, according to Assistant Prosecutor Amy Clausing.

Hunter lost another infant to co-sleeping a year ago, Clausing says. She was allegedly warned of the dangers of co-sleeping at the time.

Because of that warning, the 6-week-old’s death has been ruled a homicide, according to Clausing.

There is an active warrant out for Hunter’s arrest.

Co-sleeping is when a parent brings their baby into their bed to sleep with them.

The American Academy of Pediatrics advises new mothers never to sleep with their baby.

