NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Bojangles corporate headquarters move to south Charlotte location

The move will happen next year, allowing 170 support center employees to work under one roof rather than separate facilities.
Bojangles corporate headquarters moving to South Charlotte
Bojangles corporate headquarters moving to South Charlotte(Bojangles)
By Cheri Pruitt
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Bojangles announced an agreement to relocate its corporate headquarters to South Charlotte. The move will happen next year, allowing 170 support center employees to work under one roof rather than in separate facilities.

“As our company has evolved and grown over the past few years, our space needs have changed dramatically, and we’re excited to be moving to a new space that is specifically designed for an organization like ours and its upward trajectory,” said Jose Armario CEO of Bojangles.

The space will stand 61,448 square feet with a culinary center for menu innovation, equipment innovation, kitchen design and quality assurance teams. The space will also have a national training center, Bo University.

The building will have an open work environment to encourage collaboration and engagement. These plans will provide a flexible work environment for Bojangles’ employees and headquarter to meet their needs now and moving forward.

The company, acquired by The Jordon Company and Durational Capital Management in 2019, has seen a growth rate. In the last year, the company has announced development deals to add more locations such as Columbus, Ohio; Orlando, Florida; and Austin, Texas.

Also: Carolinas Aviation Museum holding groundbreaking for new facility

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

York County Fatal Crash
4 people killed in two-vehicle crash that shut down I-77 south in Chester County
Carnisha Kelley
Deputies: Woman arrested after allegedly hitting middle school students on Chester Co. school bus
Derek Helms
19-year-old charged with involuntary manslaughter after 18-year-old girl dies falling off golf cart
Firefighters aid the crash involved a hit-and-run driver.
Crash closes busy Rowan Co. road
Nick Gibert and crew caught a 625-pound, 13-foot alligator in Lake Marion.
Crew catches 13-foot, 625-pound gator in SC lake

Latest News

Bad Bonds: The failed Panthers-Rock Hill project had major questions from the start
Suspects wanted for stealing 24 guns in Caldwell County
The failed Panthers-Rock Hill project had major questions from the start
The failed Panthers-Rock Hill project had major questions from the start
App State sculpture destroyed during celebration of football team win
App State sculpture destroyed during celebration of football team win