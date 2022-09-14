Bojangles corporate headquarters move to south Charlotte location

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Bojangles announced an agreement to relocate its corporate headquarters to South Charlotte. The move will happen next year, allowing 170 support center employees to work under one roof rather than in separate facilities.

“As our company has evolved and grown over the past few years, our space needs have changed dramatically, and we’re excited to be moving to a new space that is specifically designed for an organization like ours and its upward trajectory,” said Jose Armario CEO of Bojangles.

The space will stand 61,448 square feet with a culinary center for menu innovation, equipment innovation, kitchen design and quality assurance teams. The space will also have a national training center, Bo University.

The building will have an open work environment to encourage collaboration and engagement. These plans will provide a flexible work environment for Bojangles’ employees and headquarter to meet their needs now and moving forward.

The company, acquired by The Jordon Company and Durational Capital Management in 2019, has seen a growth rate. In the last year, the company has announced development deals to add more locations such as Columbus, Ohio; Orlando, Florida; and Austin, Texas.

