NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Warrants: 2 women charged in stabbing Myrtle Beach man both were dating

Authorities in South Carolina say two women are accused of stabbing a man after learning he was romantically involved with both of them. (Source: WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two women are accused of stabbing a man after learning he was romantically involved with both of them.

According to arrest warrants, on Thursday Amber Mullins, 22, of Myrtle Beach, confronted her live-in boyfriend, who was not identified, about cheating on her with 27-year-old Ashley Cline.

Mullins, Cline and the victim were arguing in a bedroom when Mullins said “something along the lines of, ‘Hold on, ****, I’ve got something for you,’” before getting a knife from the kitchen, the arrest warrants state.

According to the report, Mullins returned to the bedroom where Cline held the victim down while Mullins stabbed him in the leg and neck.

Mullins is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a dangerous crime. She is being held in jail under no bond.

According to the public index, Mullins was already out on home detention on a $65,000 bond after being arrested by Horry County police in June on two counts of attempted murder. Arrest warrants in the June case show that Mullins is accused of shooting at two people from her car in the area of Waccamaw Boulevard.

Cline was charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. According to the public index she is out of jail on a $7,500 personal recognizance bond.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

York County Fatal Crash
4 people killed in two-vehicle crash that shut down I-77 south in Chester County
Carnisha Kelley
Deputies: Woman arrested after allegedly hitting middle school students on Chester Co. school bus
Derek Helms
19-year-old charged with involuntary manslaughter after 18-year-old girl dies falling off golf cart
Firefighters aid the crash involved a hit-and-run driver.
Crash closes busy Rowan Co. road
Nick Gibert and crew caught a 625-pound, 13-foot alligator in Lake Marion.
Crew catches 13-foot, 625-pound gator in SC lake

Latest News

Suspects wanted for stealing 24 guns in Caldwell County
Two men are wanted in Lenoir for stealing 23 firearms from E-Bay and Gun-Too.
Charlotte police warn that stolen guns could be involved in violent crimes
York County OIS
Suspect shot, seriously injured by York County deputy following stolen car chase
One-on-one with Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles: Affordable Housing
One-on-one with Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles: Affordable Housing
Michael Cornwell Jr.
Man arrested in murder of popular Charlotte DJ that was struck by stray bullet while inside apartment