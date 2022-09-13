Town of Harrisburg announces 4th annual Multicultural Festival

HARRISBURG, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Harrisburg is hosting their 4th Annual Multicultural Festival on Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Harrisburg Park.

The Town of Harrisburg invites you to experience all the cultures in Harrisburg through arts, music, fashion, dance, and food. There will be twenty-five performances on The Harrisburg Park Amphitheater Stage, five food vendors to choose from and fifty-three educational booths to visit and interact with.

For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 704-455-7275.

