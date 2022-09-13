NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Rock Hill Schools holds community conversation after three guns found in schools

One parent says she would have liked to see more discussion of what action was being taken while answering some of those questions.
Three guns have been found within three days at three different schools.
By Morgan Newell
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A community conversation was just what the Rock Hill Schools wanted and it was what the district put together. This meeting was recently put on the calendar specifically to address the gun issue inside Rock Hill schools.

The message since these guns were found has been this is not just a school issue, it is an everyone issue. In less than a month, Rock Hill Schools found a gun at South Pointe High, Dutchman Creek Middle and Rock Hill High.

A student and parent were arrested at South Pointe for trying to take the backpack with the gun in it after-school administrators wanted to search it. At Dutchman Creek, the gun fell out of a student’s waistband after two students were fighting with each other. Police told WBTV that the student then pointed the gun at his classmates. Then, a tip and search led to deputies finding a gun inside a student’s car at Rock Hill High. All this led to an outcry from parents about safety.

”Parents really wanted to have a say. They wanted to be able to ask questions. And in the name of transparency we felt like that was necessary,” says Lindsay Machak, Rock Hill Schools spokesperson.

That is why this meeting was created, according to her. The district put together a panel of community stakeholders like law enforcement and our local justice department.

”We want people to be able to ask questions and get answers to that today and walk out feeling like they know more about what they were wondering about or something they’ve been thinking for a while now,” she says.

One parent says she would have liked to see more discussion of what action was being taken while answering some of those questions.

“There were a lot of questions that were addressed but I didn’t hear but I didn’t hear much action. I heard a lot of what they’re planning to do or what was in the works,” she says.

The school district says it is going to continue those randomized searches it ramped up since the second gun was found. The safety director says the district is still looking into other ways it can prevent any kind of contraband in schools and asks for you to contact them with your suggestions.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

York County Fatal Crash
4 people killed in two-vehicle crash that shut down I-77 south in Chester County
Police are searching for a man who is accused of sexually assaulting a woman on a Matthews trail.
Police searching for suspect after woman assaulted on walking trail in Matthews
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says
Nick Gibert and crew caught a 625-pound, 13-foot alligator in Lake Marion.
Crew catches 13-foot, 625-pound gator in SC lake
People given non-renewal letters; must move out of homes on Julia Ave in Charlotte
‘Help us, please:’ People in one Charlotte community will soon be forced to vacate their homes

Latest News

Appalachian State still celebrating big win over Texas A&M, prepping to host ESPN College GameDay
Appalachian State still celebrating big win over Texas A&M, prepping to host ESPN College GameDay
Treadmill trouble: A mother’s battle for special needs coverage in North Carolina
Treadmill trouble: A mother’s battle for special needs coverage in North Carolina
Meck Co. DA requests investigation for new Charlotte councilman James ‘Smuggie’ Mitchell
Meck Co. DA requests investigation for new Charlotte councilman James ‘Smuggie’ Mitchell
Rock Hill Schools district meeting addressing safety
Rock Hill Schools district meeting addressing safety
Gaston County Schools educators prepare for town hall to discuss payroll with state leaders, school administrators