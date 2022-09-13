NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

One injured after York County officer-involved shooting during stolen car chase

The YCSO says one person was injured and taken to the hospital.
York County OIS
York County OIS(York County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A large police presence is at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Rock Hill, the York County Sheriff’s Office says.

Shots were fired during a pursuit of a stolen car on Tuesday afternoon. No deputies were injured.

The YCSO says one person was injured and taken to the hospital.

An active scene is currently taking place on Cherry Road.

More details will be provided when available.

Also Read: Deputies: Woman arrested after allegedly hitting middle school students on Chester Co. school bus

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

York County Fatal Crash
4 people killed in two-vehicle crash that shut down I-77 south in Chester County
Carnisha Kelley
Deputies: Woman arrested after allegedly hitting middle school students on Chester Co. school bus
Nick Gibert and crew caught a 625-pound, 13-foot alligator in Lake Marion.
Crew catches 13-foot, 625-pound gator in SC lake
Firefighters aid the crash involved a hit-and-run driver.
Crash closes busy Rowan Co. road
Two of the four people killed in a wrong-way crash on I-77 in Chester County, SC
“I’m broken hearted,”: Loved ones talk about the life of friends killed in I-77 crash in Chester County

Latest News

Suspects wanted for stealing 24 guns in Caldwell County
Ribbon cutting ceremony held for Piedmont Medical Center in Fort Mill
Ribbon cutting ceremony held for Piedmont Medical Center in Fort Mill
App State sculpture destroyed during celebration of football team win
App State sculpture destroyed during celebration of football team win
Pramiti is 16 years old. She lost her mother to cancer two years ago and her father to a heart...
16-year-old orphan stuck in the UK while uncle and aunt try desperately to bring her home to Charlotte
Two men are wanted in Lenoir for stealing 23 firearms from E-Bay and Gun-Too.
Charlotte police warn that stolen guns could be involved in violent crimes