One injured after York County officer-involved shooting during stolen car chase

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A large police presence is at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Rock Hill, the York County Sheriff’s Office says.

Shots were fired during a pursuit of a stolen car on Tuesday afternoon. No deputies were injured.

The YCSO says one person was injured and taken to the hospital.

ALERT: Heavy police activity on Cherry Rd. Rock Hill after a pursuit of a stolen car by our Deputies. Shots were fired. No Deputies were injured. More information to follow. #YCSONews pic.twitter.com/NxlUrJ96CY — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) September 13, 2022

An active scene is currently taking place on Cherry Road.

More details will be provided when available.

Also Read: Deputies: Woman arrested after allegedly hitting middle school students on Chester Co. school bus

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.