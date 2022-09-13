One injured after York County officer-involved shooting during stolen car chase
The YCSO says one person was injured and taken to the hospital.
Sep. 13, 2022
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A large police presence is at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Rock Hill, the York County Sheriff’s Office says.
Shots were fired during a pursuit of a stolen car on Tuesday afternoon. No deputies were injured.
An active scene is currently taking place on Cherry Road.
More details will be provided when available.
