NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

New Charlotte City Council committees announced

They will meet for the first time Oct. 3.
Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles announced Tuesday new Charlotte City Council committees.
Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles announced Tuesday new Charlotte City Council committees.(City of Charlotte)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles announced Tuesday new Charlotte City Council committees.

The new committees will meet for the first time on Oct. 3.

The Safe Communities and Great Neighborhoods committees have been combined into the Housing, Safety and Community Committee. The Budget and Governance and Intergovernmental Relations committees have been combined into the Budget, Governance and Intergovernmental Relations Committee. The Economic Development Committee is now the Jobs and Economic Development Committee. The Transportation and Planning Committee is now the Transportation, Planning and Development Committee.

“These changes reflect the interconnected nature of our work and the recognition that many of our most pressing challenges, such as creating safe communities, cut across several disciplines and require a multidisciplinary approach,” Lyles said in a press release. “Council members and staff have strived over the past five years to work more horizontally to design policies and programs in a way that acknowledges and is inclusive of our priorities as a community. It is important to note that equity, engagement and the environment are woven into everything we do, not assigned to one committee, and should be a core focus in all of our work, across all committees.”

The new committees, members and focus areas are listed below:

Budget, Governance and Intergovernmental Relations Committee

  • Reviews and recommends policies to fund community priorities, to optimize uses of public resources, and to collaborate with other government partners.
  • Members: Dimple Ajmera, chair; James Mitchell, vice chair; Danté Anderson; Tariq Bokhari; LaWana Mayfield.

Jobs and Economic Development Committee

  • Reviews and recommends policies that promote workforce development, economic opportunities and business growth.
  • Members: Malcolm Graham, chair; Ed Driggs, vice chair; Dimple Ajmera; Victoria Watlington; Marjorie Molina.

Housing, Safety and Community Committee

  • Reviews and recommends policies to provide for safe and affordable housing, to engage the community, to increase safety and to promote equity.
  • Members: Victoria Watlington, chair; LaWana Mayfield, vice chair; Tariq Bokhari; Reneé Johnson; Marjorie Molina.

Transportation, Planning and Development Committee

  • Reviews and recommends policies designed to promote mobility, environmental stewardship and planned growth.
  • Members: Ed Driggs, chair; Danté Anderson, vice chair; Malcolm Graham; Reneé Johnson; James Mitchell.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

York County Fatal Crash
4 people killed in two-vehicle crash that shut down I-77 south in Chester County
Nick Gibert and crew caught a 625-pound, 13-foot alligator in Lake Marion.
Crew catches 13-foot, 625-pound gator in SC lake
Carnisha Kelley
Deputies: Woman arrested after allegedly hitting middle school students on Chester Co. school bus
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says
Firefighters aid the crash involved a hit-and-run driver.
Crash closes busy Rowan Co. road

Latest News

A rendering of the new Carolinas Aviation Museum.
Carolinas Aviation Museum holding groundbreaking for new facility
Mary King learns a thing or two about cooking lobster while you learn more about the festival.
Lobster, gouda and grits: A tasty preview of the Charlotte Brunch Festival
Paint it yourself ceramics offered at Creatif Art Studio in Fort Mill
Paint it yourself ceramics offered at Creatif Art Studio in Fort Mill
Good news: This is just the start of a beautiful stretch of weather
Good news: This is just the start of a beautiful stretch of weather