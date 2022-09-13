NC DHHS Flu
Man arrested in murder of popular Charlotte DJ that was struck by stray bullet while inside apartment

48-year-old James Freiberg was struck by a stray bullet while inside his apartment.
Michael Cornwell Jr.
Michael Cornwell Jr.(CMPD)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been arrested for the murder of a popular Charlotte DJ that was shot and killed by a stray bullet in March.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police (CMPD) said 27-year-old Michael Cornwell Jr., was arrested on Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder.

On March 5, 2022, a shooting took place at Horizons at Steele Creek Apartments around 3:30 a.m. and 48-year-old James Freiberg was struck by a stray bullet while inside his apartment. He died at the scene.

Previous Coverage: Suspect vehicle identified in death of popular Charlotte DJ hit by stray bullet while inside apartment

An investigation determined Freiberg was struck by a stray bullet that stemmed from a large shootout in the parking lot between two groups of people unrelated to the victim, according to law enforcement.

Freiberg was a husband, father to two children, a realtor and longtime popular DJ.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (704) 432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600

