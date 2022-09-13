NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

“I’m broken hearted,”: Loved ones talk about the life of friends killed in I-77 crash in Chester County

“It’s the worse time right now, it’s something you never think of happening,” said the father of Thomas Grant III.
The driver of the Honda was identified as Treshawn Simmons and the passengers that died were identified as Daniel Ewing III and Thomas Grant III
By Lowell Rose
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - The Chester County Coroner released the names of the people killed in a crash on I-77 Sunday morning that shut the interstate down for hours.

First responders tell us a pickup truck was driving the wrong way when it hit a car traveling south on the interstate. Three people inside the car were ejected, killing all three.

The three victims are Treshawn Simmons, Thomas Grant III, and Daniel Ewing III.

Previous Coverage: 4 people killed in two-vehicle crash that shut down I-77 south in Chester County

Officials tell WBTV that the driver of the pickup truck was also killed, but their name has not been released yet.

WBTV learned three of the four people killed were friends and meant the world to their families.

Stephanie Robinson, a mentor of Treshawn Simmons said, “I’m broken-hearted,” when asked about the fatal crash.

“It’s the worse time right now, it’s something you never think of happening,” said Thomas Grant Jr., the father of Thomas Grant III.

Family members and friends are in shock, nearly 48 hours since friends were killed in a head-on crash by a wrong-way driver.

Grant Jr. said, “Thomas meant everything to me, the fact that he’s my namesake, Thomas Grant III, he was a bright light for everybody.”

The Grant family says he was 19 years old with a birthday coming up soon.

His mother and father say he wanted to be a chef and made everyone around him feel good.

Grant Jr. said, “he loved cooking, he loved fashion as well, he had a lot of varied interests.”

Thomas Grant III’s mother, Tonya Grant added “a lot of people are being brought together by Thomas and he was such a wonderful person, had so many people that loved and cared about him.”

The mentor of 29-year-old Treshawn Simmons spoke about his life and what he meant to everyone.

Robinson said, “he was a brilliant young person who had my heart and was taken way too soon.”

Stephanie Robinsons said Simmons had a big heart that influenced people to be better in their life.

“Sometimes I think to myself what would Treshawn do, how would he, even though I’m the older of the two, what would he do because even when he was little, he had a sense of self, a sense of humanity if you will,” said Robinson.

The families say this was a big loss for them, seeing young men with potential taken away too soon.

“It was a great loss to his family, to my family, you know, to his community,” said Robinson.

The families tell WBTV they are pulling together with support and calls from friends and loved ones.

The name of the pickup truck driver has not been released yet by the coroner.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

York County Fatal Crash
4 people killed in two-vehicle crash that shut down I-77 south in Chester County
Police are searching for a man who is accused of sexually assaulting a woman on a Matthews trail.
Police searching for suspect after woman assaulted on walking trail in Matthews
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says
Nick Gibert and crew caught a 625-pound, 13-foot alligator in Lake Marion.
Crew catches 13-foot, 625-pound gator in SC lake
People given non-renewal letters; must move out of homes on Julia Ave in Charlotte
‘Help us, please:’ People in one Charlotte community will soon be forced to vacate their homes

Latest News

Appalachian State still celebrating big win over Texas A&M, prepping to host ESPN College GameDay
Appalachian State still celebrating big win over Texas A&M, prepping to host ESPN College GameDay
Friends, family remember victims of deadly York County crash
Friends, family remember victims of deadly York County crash
Treadmill trouble: A mother’s battle for special needs coverage in North Carolina
Treadmill trouble: A mother’s battle for special needs coverage in North Carolina
Police chief gives crime update as Charlotte homicides rise in 2022
Police chief gives crime update as Charlotte homicides rise in 2022