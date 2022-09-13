Good news: This is just the start of a beautiful stretch of weather

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will be beautiful, with mostly sunny skies, lower humidity, and a slightly cooler afternoon in the lower 80s.

• Sunshine dominates for the rest of the week

• Pleasantly warm afternoons, cool nights ahead

• Rain chances remain low through the weekend

The rest of the workweek will offer a nice stretch of warm, dry days.

Clear skies and much cooler conditions are in the forecast tonight. Lows will back down into the 40s in the mountains and 50s will be common everywhere else. This will be the coolest night in the Piedmont since June 21st, the last time Charlotte dipped into the 50s.

As high pressure builds over the Southeast, more sunshine and pleasant conditions will hold for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday with highs in the low to middle 80s and overnight lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Clear skies and much cooler conditions are forecast tonight. (WBTV)

Tropical Update: The Atlantic Basin is expected to be tropical cyclone-free over the next several days.

Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.