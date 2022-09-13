Fall-like weather expected across the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A stretch of beautiful, fall-like weather begins today with cooler temperatures and a dry outlook in the 7-day forecast.

Next few mornings: Temperatures in the 50s

Through the weekend: Seasonable temperatures, dry outlook

Official start of fall is nine days away

A cold front has passed through the Carolinas leaving behind a blast of cooler and drier air! Expect plenty of sunshine today with high temperatures noticeably cooler in the low 80s with low humidity. Overnight lows will fall to the mid-50s in the Charlotte area and near 50 degrees for the mountains.

After a cool start Wednesday, more sunshine and comfortable weather is in the forecast with high temperatures in the low 80s.

Once again, low temperatures will drop to the mid to upper 50s.

Temperatures will warm up slightly by the end of the week in the mid-80s while still featuring sunny skies and little to no rain chances. The weekend outlook looks fantastic with seasonable temperatures and a dry outlook!

Checking on the Tropics: The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two waves out in the southeast Atlantic for potential tropical development. One wave that is headed towards the Leeward Islands is showing signs of organization and could become a tropical depression by the end of the week.

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

