NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Erik Jones, Ty Dillon Join Charlotte area students to paint ‘Turtles’ Ahead of Oct. 7-9 Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 weekend

Students from Royal Oaks School of the Arts paint their "turtle" at Charlotte Motor Speedway as...
Students from Royal Oaks School of the Arts paint their "turtle" at Charlotte Motor Speedway as fifth graders from Cabarrus, Iredell and Mecklenburg counties took part in a special STEAM event at the famed 1.5-mile superspeedway ahead of the Oct. 7-9 Bank of America ROVAL 400 weekend(CMS Photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Petty GMS drivers Erik Jones and Ty Dillon joined students from six Charlotte-area schools at Charlotte Motor Speedway to paint ‘turtles’ as the famed 1.5-mile superspeedway prepares for the upcoming Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 weekend, Oct. 7-9.

Students from Charlotte Christian School, Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic School, Royal Oaks School of the Arts, Beverly Hills Elementary School, Mooresville Intermediate School and East Mooresville Intermediate School each decorated their ‘turtle’ based on a literary theme of their choosing as part of the speedway’s STEAM education initiative.

“It’s cool just to see kids interested in reading and learn about their favorite books,” said Erik Jones, driver of the famed No. 43 for Petty GMS. “It can be tough sometimes getting kids interested and getting them wanting to read, but I think when you can tie it into something like racing, it makes it a little bit easier to learn. If you can get them interested in reading, getting them talking about racing – talking about NASCAR – that’s what works. It’s a good connection.”

The 100-pound kerbs, dubbed ‘turtles’ because of their rounded shape, will be bolted to the track surface to help keep drivers on the 17-turn, 2.28-mile course during the upcoming Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 weekend, Oct. 7-9.

“It’s so fun to see the smiles on the kids’ faces; they’re having so much fun,” Dillon said. “And they’re incredible artists too. I can’t wait to be out there on the track seeing the paintings and knowing what schools and what kids put their touches on these turtles. It’s a great thing that the speedway is doing, to just learn and have fun – and also to show kids our sport.”

Fans can vote on their favorite ‘turtle’ at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com/paint-the-roval-turtles/, through Sept. 28. The winner will be announced at the speedway’s STEAM Expo on Oct. 7, with the winning school earning a breakfast party. All six ‘turtles’ will be on track throughout the upcoming NASCAR weekend.

Paint for the event was provided by Sherwin-Williams.

TICKETS: Adult tickets for Saturday’s Drive for the Cure 250 presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina start at just $25. Kids 12 and under get in free with an adult. Tickets to the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 start at just $49 for adults. Kids 12 and under get in for just $10 with an adult. For tickets, visit www.charlottemotorspeedway.com/tickets.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

York County Fatal Crash
4 people killed in two-vehicle crash that shut down I-77 south in Chester County
Nick Gibert and crew caught a 625-pound, 13-foot alligator in Lake Marion.
Crew catches 13-foot, 625-pound gator in SC lake
Carnisha Kelley
Deputies: Woman arrested after allegedly hitting middle school students on Chester Co. school bus
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says
Firefighters aid the crash involved a hit-and-run driver.
Crash closes busy Rowan Co. road

Latest News

Rowan County Cooperative Extension Director Amy-Lynn Albertson sorts pesticides and herbicides...
Rowan County to host special recycling event
Cook to serve a four-year term through June 30, 2026.
Elizabeth Cook appointed to Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Board of Trustees
The Town of Harrisburg invites you to experience all the cultures in Harrisburg through arts,...
Town of Harrisburg announces 4th annual Multicultural Festival
Derek Helms
19-year-old charged with involuntary manslaughter after 18-year-old girl dies falling off golf cart