Crash closes busy Rowan Co. road

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters say a hit-and-run crash led to the closing of a busy road in Granite Quarry on Tuesday morning.

Highway 52, or N. Salisbury Avenue, was closed between Jake Alexander Blvd. and Dunn’s Mountain Church Road.

“It’s right in the curve and apparently a pole fell and landed on another car,” a witness said. “The one car hit the pole which landed on other car but not sure how or what made the silver car wreck it looks awful,”

There’s no word on any injuries.

No other details were immediately available.

