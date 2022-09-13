Comfortable conditions expected to last throughout the week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Fall-like work week ahead!

Dry & comfortable conditions will last through the 7-day forecast

Waking up to the 50s Wednesday morning!

Low-mid 80s through the end of the work week

Trending warmer by next week

Dry and comfortable conditions have moved in behind Monday’s cold front! With clear skies and low dew points in place for the evening and overnight period, temperatures will quickly fall into the 50s area-wide for the start of our Wednesday. High pressure will allow for plenty of sunshine across the region and high temperatures ranging from the low 70s in the mountains to the low 80s around Charlotte.

Hourly Planner (WBTV)

Morning lows in the 50s and afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s will stick around through the rest of the work week!

Temperatures will gradually climb through the weekend, but humidity will remain low. Anticipate highs back in the mid 80s both Saturday and Sunday, and highs in the 70s for our mountain communities. Dry conditions will persist area-wide... Great news for that App State game! The only area to watch would be the east coast as a low could develop offshore. Fortunately, rain chances look minimal there at this time.

As a ridge of high pressure builds in overhead into next week, high temperatures will eventually reach the upper 80s.

Tropical Update: There aren’t any named storms at this time, but there are a couple of areas to watch. The disturbance with the best chance of development could become a tropical depression by the end of the week. Stay tuned for updates!

Enjoy this nice and dry forecast and have a great rest of your week!

