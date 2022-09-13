NC DHHS Flu
Catawba College building fire quickly extinguished

The Center for the Environment is currently undergoing renovations, and no one was present in...
The Center for the Environment is currently undergoing renovations, and no one was present in the building at the time of the fire.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 6:06 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A small fire in a building under renovation on the Catawba College campus was quickly extinguished, according to school officials.

During their routine rounds early this morning, Catawba Public Safety Officers noticed a fire on an exterior wall of the Center for the Environment.

Local fire and emergency management personnel arrived on campus and located a small structural fire near one of the building's stairwells, which they quickly extinguished. The Center for the Environment is currently undergoing renovations, and no one was present in the building at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported as a result of this fire.

“We are thankful for the immediate response from our local emergency responders including the Salisbury Fire Department Chief Bobby Parnell and all members of our local fire and emergency management personnel, along with our Catawba Public Safety Officers,” said Catawba College President David P. Nelson. “The most important thing is that everyone is safe. We will do a damage assessment and plan to carry on the renovation project.”

