Cabarrus EDC announces new role to support local businesses

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus Economic Development has announced the promotion of Stephanie Burleson to the role of Business Support Manager after serving the EDC as Operations Administrator.

Burleson will oversee programs related to local start-up activities, business retention and expansion, and other support services for existing businesses in Cabarrus County.

This position embodies aspects of a former Existing Industry role within the EDC and will further advance the organization’s goal of continuing to make a measurable impact on individuals and families through their program partnerships for local start-ups, support of existing businesses and recruitment of new industry.

“As part of our new strategic plan, Cabarrus EDC is increasing its capacity to offer even more support to our local existing businesses,” said Page Castrodale, Executive Director of Cabarrus EDC. “Stephanie is the perfect fit for this reimagined position that will allow her to build strong relationships with local business owners and entrepreneurs and connect them to the resources that they need to grow and succeed here.”

“Having started my career in economic development serving existing businesses, I am excited that we continue to enhance the ways that we can help them grow.”

With the promotion of Burleson, the Cabarrus EDC is now accepting applications for an Operations Administrator. Follow this link below to learn more about the position and to apply: www.cabarrusedc.com/jobs

Cabarrus Economic Development Corporation serves as the lead economic development agency for Cabarrus County, North Carolina. For more information, visit www.cabarrusedc.com.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.