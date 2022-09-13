NC DHHS Flu
Cabarrus County bridge over Rocky River to be replaced

The bridge was built in 1923 and rebuilt in 1957.
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The N.C. Department of Transportation has awarded a $6 million contract to replace the bridge on N.C. 24/27 East over the Rocky River to Mooresville contractor Dane Construction, Inc.

The bridge was built in 1923 and rebuilt in 1957. The contractor was allowed to begin work as soon as Sept. 26, and the bridge must be open to traffic by mid-July 2024.

Vegetation establishment and landscaping will continue into 2025.

