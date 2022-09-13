NC DHHS Flu
Busch leaving Gibbs, Toyota to drive for Childress in 2023

Kyle Busch answers a question from a reporter during a media availability before a NASCAR Cup...
Kyle Busch answers a question from a reporter during a media availability before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)(Kyle Busch | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP/WBTV) — Kyle Busch will move to Richard Childress Racing next season, ending a 15-year career with Joe Gibbs Racing because the team could not come to terms with NASCAR’s only active multiple Cup champion.

Busch will drive the No. 8 Chevrolet for Childress in an announcement made Tuesday at the NASCAR Hall of Fame. He wore the two Cup championship rings he won driving for Gibbs on his middle fingers.

“I’ll be taking my talents to Welcome, North Carolina to drive the No. 8 car starting in 2023,” Busch said of moving to the team based about an hour north of Charlotte.

Tyler Reddick, who is currently competing for the Cup championship in the No. 8 Chevrolet, will remain under contract at RCR and will drive for the team next season. Reddick in July told Childress he was moving to 23XI Racing in 2024.

“Kyle has been a major part of our history and success here at Joe Gibbs Racing. We are thankful for all his contributions to our organization over the years,” Joe Gibbs said in a statement. “When you look at all that he has accomplished already, it is truly remarkable, and we know someday we will be celebrating his Hall of Fame induction.”

Appalachian State still celebrating big win over Texas A&M, prepping to host ESPN College GameDay
Appalachian State still celebrating big win over Texas A&M, prepping to host ESPN College GameDay
This will be the first time in school history that ESPN has visited for its College GameDay...
Appalachian State still celebrating big win over Texas A&M, prepping to host ESPN College GameDay
