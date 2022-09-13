Bivalent boosters are available at Rowan County Public Health

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Rowan County Public Health: The new bivalent booster is now available at Rowan County Public Health. This new booster targets both the BA.4 and BA.5 strains that currently make up 98% of all the COVID sickness in our state.

As new variants of the virus emerge, it is important that you stay up to date on your boosters to receive the best protection against COVID-19 and avoid any waning that may occur with previous vaccines. This is especially true as we approach fall and winter months, when the flu is more prevalent, and we are in confined areas more.

Everyone that is at least 2 months out from their last COVID-19 shot, either since their last booster or since completing their primary series, is now eligible for the bivalent booster. Pfizer’s bivalent booster shot is for anyone twelve and older, while the Moderna bivalent booster is for anyone over eighteen.

With Rowan still being one of the twenty-five counties in the state that is high in COVID-19 transmission, Rowan County Public Health strongly urges you to do the following things to help reduce our transmission rate:

Please know that if you are interested in receiving either the Moderna or Pfizer bivalent booster, please call Rowan County Public Health at 704-216-8863 to make an appointment.

