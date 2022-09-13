Bivalent boosters are available at Rowan County Public Health
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Rowan County Public Health: The new bivalent booster is now available at Rowan County Public Health. This new booster targets both the BA.4 and BA.5 strains that currently make up 98% of all the COVID sickness in our state.
As new variants of the virus emerge, it is important that you stay up to date on your boosters to receive the best protection against COVID-19 and avoid any waning that may occur with previous vaccines. This is especially true as we approach fall and winter months, when the flu is more prevalent, and we are in confined areas more.
Everyone that is at least 2 months out from their last COVID-19 shot, either since their last booster or since completing their primary series, is now eligible for the bivalent booster. Pfizer’s bivalent booster shot is for anyone twelve and older, while the Moderna bivalent booster is for anyone over eighteen.
With Rowan still being one of the twenty-five counties in the state that is high in COVID-19 transmission, Rowan County Public Health strongly urges you to do the following things to help reduce our transmission rate:
- Stay up to date on your vaccinations and make sure to get the new bivalent booster.
- Wear a high-quality mask when going out in public.
- Avoid contact with people who have suspected or confirmed COVID-19.
- Maintain ventilation improvements.
- Follow the recommendations for isolation, if you have suspected or a confirmed case of COVID-19.
- Follow the recommendations for what to do if you are exposed to someone with COVID-19.
- If you are at a high risk of getting very sick, talk with your healthcare provider about additional prevention actions. They may suggest that you wear a high-quality mask or respirator, such as a N95 mask, when indoors and out in public.
- If you have household or social contact with someone at an elevated risk for getting very sick, consider self-testing to detect infection before contact, and consider wearing a high-quality mask when inside with them. For more information on how to receive FREE tests at home, please visit NC DHHS or the USPS. You can also call us at 980-432-1800 or email our COVID Team at Covid-19@rowancountync.gov to schedule a pickup for at-home tests.
- Seek out a prescription for antiviral pills, such as Paxlovid and Molnupiravir, within the first five days that your symptoms appear. For more information on treatment, please visit the NCDHHS website.
Please know that if you are interested in receiving either the Moderna or Pfizer bivalent booster, please call Rowan County Public Health at 704-216-8863 to make an appointment.
