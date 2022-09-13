NC DHHS Flu
App State sculpture destroyed during celebration of football team win

The statue creator, Kevin Curry, felt disrespected after his work was torn down.
The celebration of App beating Texas A&M damaged a floating statue in Duck Pond that people refer to as "The Baby."
By Cheri Pruitt
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - An Appalachian State University statue nicknamed “The Baby” was knocked over in a celebration of the football team beating 17-14 against Texas A&M University.

Many celebrated the game win by dancing and jumping into the pond. In the excitement, the floating statue was knocked over.

Many students didn’t know what it was, liked how it looked, and some felt it was disrespectful to the art. Kevin Curry, the Area Head of Sculpture at Florida State University, took to Instagram after his work was torn down and an arm found in the football stadium.

One sidewalk artist spraypainted a baby moral in tribute a day after the incident.

App State is currently working with the “The Baby” artist to see if the statue can be replaced.

