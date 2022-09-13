NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Ambulance hits and kills pedestrian walking along the highway, authorities say

FILE - An American Medical Response ambulance was driving on Alcoa Highway when it hit a...
FILE - An American Medical Response ambulance was driving on Alcoa Highway when it hit a pedestrian.(Gai Phanalasy | FOX5)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – An ambulance hit and killed a pedestrian in Tennessee early Tuesday morning, according to a news release obtained by WVLT.

The City of Alcoa said the crash happened just after midnight when an American Medical Response ambulance was driving on Alcoa Highway.

The ambulance hit a person walking in the left-hand lane of the highway who was wearing all black at the time, the release said.

According to AMR officials, the ambulance crew provided care to the pedestrian on the scene.

The person was taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

AMR officials released the following statement in connection to the crash:

An AMR ambulance was involved in an incident with a pedestrian walking in the roadway on U.S. 129 in Blount County. Our crew provided care at the scene. Safety is our top priority, and the incident is under review.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

York County Fatal Crash
4 people killed in two-vehicle crash that shut down I-77 south in Chester County
Nick Gibert and crew caught a 625-pound, 13-foot alligator in Lake Marion.
Crew catches 13-foot, 625-pound gator in SC lake
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says
Carnisha Kelley
Deputies: Woman arrested after allegedly hitting middle school students on Chester Co. school bus
Police are searching for a man who is accused of sexually assaulting a woman on a Matthews trail.
Police searching for suspect after woman assaulted on walking trail in Matthews

Latest News

Peiter "Mudge" Zatko, a Twitter whistleblower, testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee...
Twitter whistleblower: Company 'over a decade behind' in cybersecurity
Casey Livingston said he bought a used BMW from a local dealership for his son’s 16th birthday.
Family finds AirTag tracking device in new car, vehicle stolen days later
Former President Donald Trump rides around his golf course at Trump National Golf Club in...
Panel: Archives still not certain it has all Trump records
Britain's King Charles III and the Queen Consort meet wellwishers outside Hillsborough Castle,...
King cheered in Belfast; queen’s coffin to return to London
Aadrina Salean Smith, 24, of Vivian, was arrested Sept. 12, 2022, and booked into Caddo...
Substitute teacher accused of offering to pay students to bully a classmate