19-year-old charged with involuntary manslaughter after 18-year-old girl dies falling off golf cart

When first responders arrived, 18-year-old Gabby Carrigan was found unconscious and not breathing
Derek Helms
Derek Helms(Gastonia Police)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 19-year-old has been arrested after an 18-year-old after falling off a golf cart near Mount Holly, the Gaston County Police Department says.

On Monday, police responded to Briarwood Court in response to someone falling off a golf cart. It was reported that several people were drinking and driving the cart in the area.

When first responders arrived, 18-year-old Gabby Carrigan was found unconscious and not breathing. She was transported to the hospital and died the next day.

Derek Helms, 19, was determined to be the driver of the golf cart and he was charged with involuntary manslaughter, DWI, felony serious injury by vehicle and reckless driving. He is being held in the Gaston County Jail under a $300,000 bond.

Anyone with information pertinent to the investigation is encouraged to call Detective H. Dow at the Gaston County Police at 704-866-3320. Information leading to the arrest of involved parties can result in a reward up to $1,000.

