Why now is a good time to trade your car in

Yes, you should trade your car in now.
Drive safe. Cropped closeup of a female car owner receiving car keys from the car dealer manager
Drive safe. Cropped closeup of a female car owner receiving car keys from the car dealer manager(Shutterstock)
By Toyota of N. Charlotte
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -

Is it time to trade in your car? 

We know that a lot of drivers struggle with whether or not now is a good time to trade in and trade up. However, trust us - after all, we are the experts. The time to trade your car in is now, and our N Charlotte Toyota experts are here to explain why. 

Right now, cars of all kinds - new and used - are in high demand. That’s because in the automotive world, we’re in a shortage across the board. Whether you’re shopping for a new car or a used car, chances are it’s a bit harder for you to find what you’re looking for nowadays. And there are multiple reasons why. Basically, the COVID-19 pandemic combined with chip shortages, global shipping delays, material shortages, and an unprecedented high demand for cars led to the perfect storm - a shortage of new and used cars. 

The right time to trade in your car is now 

But while that does mean it’s a bit harder to find a new car, it also means now is a great time to trade in your car. Your vehicle - regardless of the make and model - is now in high demand as shoppers look for new and used cars alike. You’re likely to make a solid amount of money whether you trade in at Toyota of N Charlotte or sell your car privately. People need cars, and somebody out there wants yours and is willing to pay for it. 

So if you’re thinking about trading in, now is the right time. You can make a ton of money on your car and we can also help you find the new one you’ve been looking for. 

Five tips to prepare to trade in your car 

But before you hand over the keys, take a few small steps to ensure you get as much money as possible for your old car. Here are some trade-in tips from the sales specialists at Toyota of N Charlotte. 

Tip #1: Pull together paperwork - you’ll want to gather your title (if you have it), any warranties on the car or its parts/accessories, and any and all service records you have (these prove that the car has been well-cared for). 

Tip #2: Detail your car. Wipe and vacuum out the interior and get rid of clutter, and wash the exterior. You might also consider waxing it to give that like-new sheen to the paint. 

Tip #3: Handle small repairs. Consider doing things like oil changes, replacing burnt out bulbs, and removing stains to increase the curb appeal and value of your N Charlotte Toyota before you trade it in. 

Tip #4: Do your research. Find out how much your car is approximately worth using the trade in tool on our website so you have an idea when you schedule your trade in appointment. 

Tip #5: Take everything that you won’t need at your trade-in appointment out of your car. This will make it easier for our used car directors to appraise, and also make it easier for you to transfer everything over to your new Toyota. 

Ready to appraise your car or trade in? Call Toyota of N Charlotte today at (704) 875-9199. You can also trade in by stopping at 13429 Statesville Road, just off I-77 at exit 23 in Huntersville. 

 

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

