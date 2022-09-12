S.C. gas prices fall nearly 9 cents over past week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gas prices in South Carolina fell 8.7 cents last week bringing the state’s average price per gallon down to $3.26, according to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of the state’s gas stations.

The cheapest gas in the state was priced at $2.86 on Sunday while the most expensive was selling for $4.75, a difference of $1.89.

Prices in the Palmetto State are 21.5 cents lower than a month ago and 37.3 cents higher than one year ago.

As of Monday morning, the cheapest gas in the Tri-County was at a station in Goose Creek selling gas for $3.14 per gallon.

Nationally, the average price per gallon fell 7.6 cents last week, averaging $3.67 per gallon as of Monday morning. The national average is down 26.9 cents from a month ago and stands 52.3 cents per gallon higher than one year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

The price of diesel also fell over the last week by 5.5 cents bringing the national average down to $5.01.

“We continue to see the national average price of gasoline decline, now for the thirteenth straight week. But, we’re seeing drastically different price behaviors from coast to coast, with some areas seeing noticeable increases while others are seeing decreases,” GasBuddy’s Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan said. “Refinery issues in California are leading to increases in areas supplied by the state’s refineries, including areas of Arizona, Nevada, Oregon, Washington and of course, California. Gasoline supply remains tight for the East Coast with some modest moves up, while prices continue to edge lower in the Plains, South and areas of the Great Lakes. For now, I believe the drop in prices will overpower the increases, leading to potentially another decline this week, but we’re in a very fragile time and certainly could see a broader move higher in the weeks ahead.”

