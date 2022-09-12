NC DHHS Flu
Reward offered for information leading to arrest in Fort Mill High vandalism, threats

Officials say the events happened Sept. 8 and 9.
Fort Mill High School
Fort Mill High School(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - The Fort Mill School District is asking for help in identifying the person or people behind the vandalism and threats at Fort Mill High School.

Representatives with the district say the events happened Sept. 8 and 9 when messages were written on a bathroom stall that could be taken as threats.

District officials say there is a $1,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information should call FMHS Resource Officer Aiton at 803-548-2051, Fort Mill High School administration at 803-548-1900, or use the tip line located on the school and district websites fortmillschools.org/tipline.

