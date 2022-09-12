Rain chances plummet after Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A cold front will cross the region today, and as it does there’s a chance for a few hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms.

Scattered PM showers and storms today

Big drop in the humidity level follows

Rain chances low rest of the week

Warm & humid again today with isolated afternoon/evening storms along a cool front that will cross the @wbtv_news area. Behind it, #CLT & the entire region will enjoy sunshine, warm weather & MUCH lower humidity for the rest of the week. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/yFHj8MJ881 — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) September 12, 2022

Rain chances will be greatest during the afternoon and evening hours, and one or two storms could be on the strong side. Before any rain comes to town, afternoon readings will push back up into the middle 80s.

Scattered showers & thunderstorms will cross the @wbtv_news area this afternoon & evening in advance of cool front. This is a 3pm snapshot of our FUTURECAST, showing a few in & approaching #CLT from the west. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/W3i4bH80DY — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) September 12, 2022

Clearing skies and cooler temperatures will follow this evening’s frontal passage. Overnight lows will fall back to the upper 50s to lower 60s.

The rest of the workweek will offer a nice stretch of warm, dry days. Tuesday will be mostly sunny, less humid and slightly cooler with highs in the lower 80s.

Isolated showers & thunderstorms this afternoon/evening around #CLT & the @wbtv_news area along a front that will cross the region today. Behind it, much lower humidity translates to much lower rain chances for the rest of the week, #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/X5XxoQKTzy — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) September 12, 2022

As high pressure builds over the Southeast, more sunshine and pleasant conditions will hold for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with highs in the low to middle 80s and overnight lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Tropical Update: The Atlantic Basin is expected to be tropical cyclone-free over the next several days.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Hope you have a great week!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.