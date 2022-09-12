Police chief set to give crime update as Charlotte homicides rise in 2022

NC DHHS Flu
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 4:54 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings is scheduled to update Charlotte City Council members on crime in the city and initiatives aimed at making the Queen City safer.

As of Sept. 6, there have been 82 homicides in Charlotte for 2022, which is higher than the same time in 2021.

When the chief briefed city council back in January, he was able to report overall crime was down 5% for 2021. As of July, it’s up 4%, including homicides.

During that mid-year update from CMPD, officers called gun crimes committed by minors one of their biggest problems.

To make matters worse, police say the minors in some of these cases aren’t prosecuted as adults and end up being released back to their caretakers and re-offend.

More recently, crime at Inlivian - the city’s housing authority - has been in the spotlight.

Last week, officials with Inlivian met with residents and said the agency is working with CMPD to launch a “see something, say something” campaign, encouraging neighbors to report what they’re seeing anonymously.

Some of the programs in the SAFE Charlotte initiative include violence interruptors, where trained civilians work in neighborhoods like Beatties Ford to stop violence before it starts.

The city has also given nearly $1 million in grants to organizations that provide job training and other support to young people.

CMPD also opened a training center focused on de-escalation and put an emphasis on reaching out to those with limited English.

WBTV will be listening to Chief Jennings’ briefing to city leaders Monday at 5 p.m. and provide an update.

