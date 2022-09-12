Pleasant stretch of weather develops this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A cold front will move across the Carolinas tonight, bringing isolated rain and storms at times. Dry weather develops for the rest of the week, with cool mornings and warm afternoons. The weekend looks to remain pleasant and dry overall, with chances for rain toward the coast.

Tonight: isolated rain or storm, with a cold front moving through.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies and less muggy conditions.

Cool mornings and warm afternoons continue this week.

A cold front will move across the region tonight, bringing the chance for isolated rain and storms, with overnight low temperatures cooling into the lower 60s for the piedmont, and lower 50s in the mountains.

Mostly sunny skies develop for Tuesday, with afternoon high temperatures ranging from the lower 80s in the piedmont, to around 70 degrees in the mountains.

App State vs. Troy (WBTV)

Pleasant weather continues Tuesday through Friday, with cool mornings and warm afternoons, with mostly sunny skies. Morning low temperatures will range from the upper 50s to lower 60s for the piedmont, to upper 40s and lower 50s in the mountains. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s for the piedmont, with low to mid 70s in the mountains.

The weekend looks pleasant, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, and high temperatures ranging from the low to mid 80s in the piedmont, and highs in the low to mid 70s for the mountains.

The App State vs. Troy football game at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone is looking nice for the 3:30pm Saturday kickoff, with temperatures in the upper 60s for tailgating, around 74 degrees at kickoff, and around 70 degrees for the end of the game, under mostly sunny skies.

Tropical Update: We are monitoring two weather disturbances that have a low chance of becoming tropical in the Eastern Atlantic Ocean. Otherwise, there are no threats to the U.S. or the Caribbean.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts, check radar, see updated tropical tracks, and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Enjoy the pleasant weather ahead!

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.