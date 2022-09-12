Newton man dies in rollover crash in Catawba County, troopers say

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A single-vehicle crash on Friday in Catawba County claimed the life of a Newton man.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, troopers were called to the crash on Startown Road near Settlemyre Bridge Road at 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 9.

Troopers said the driver of a 2017 Dodge Charger was heading south when he ran off the road, overcorrected, crossed the center line, ran off the road again, and overturned several times.

The driver, identified as 25-year-old Tyoun Jason Martise Shuford, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, according to the highway patrol.

He was taken from the scene by EMS but died from his injuries a short time later, troopers said.

According to investigators, excessive speed was a contributing factor in the crash.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.