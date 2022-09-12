Development projects continue in Kannapolis, including at site of old ballpark

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - With more than 20 million square feet of developments under construction or proposed in Rowan County, hard hats will be part of many wardrobes in the coming years. Much of that construction is now underway in Kannapolis.

At the Lakeshore Corporate Park, the former site of the Kannapolis Intimidators Stadium, demolition of the stadium is underway. All buildings, stadium structures and the playing field have been demolished.

Mass grading and tree clearing have commenced, and the official groundbreaking will take place at 9:30 a.m. on October 13. Lakeshore will feature three buildings ranging from 128,750 to 294,500 sf adjacent to I-85 at Exit 63.

At Overlook 85, Hudson Capital anticipates starting the grading process by early October. Located along Rowan’s newest I-85 exit at Old Beatty Ford Road (Exit 65), Overlook 85′s first speculative/build-to-suit opportunity will be approximately 730,000 sf, with up to 4 million sf of development possible in total.

”We are excited to see new projects progress in Kannapolis and bring employment opportunities to the region,” said Irene Sacks, Director of Economic & Community Development for the City of Kannapolis. “Rowan County is growing and thriving, and we’re glad to be a part of that.

Rowan EDC contributed to this story.

