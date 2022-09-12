NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Development projects continue in Kannapolis, including at site of old ballpark

Mass grading and tree clearing have commenced, and the official groundbreaking at the former...
Mass grading and tree clearing have commenced, and the official groundbreaking at the former ballpark site will take place at 9:30 a.m. on October 13.(City of Kannapolis)
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - With more than 20 million square feet of developments under construction or proposed in Rowan County, hard hats will be part of many wardrobes in the coming years. Much of that construction is now underway in Kannapolis.

At the Lakeshore Corporate Park, the former site of the Kannapolis Intimidators Stadium, demolition of the stadium is underway. All buildings, stadium structures and the playing field have been demolished.

Mass grading and tree clearing have commenced, and the official groundbreaking will take place at 9:30 a.m. on October 13. Lakeshore will feature three buildings ranging from 128,750 to 294,500 sf adjacent to I-85 at Exit 63.

At Overlook 85, Hudson Capital anticipates starting the grading process by early October. Located along Rowan’s newest I-85 exit at Old Beatty Ford Road (Exit 65), Overlook 85′s first speculative/build-to-suit opportunity will be approximately 730,000 sf, with up to 4 million sf of development possible in total.

”We are excited to see new projects progress in Kannapolis and bring employment opportunities to the region,” said Irene Sacks, Director of Economic & Community Development for the City of Kannapolis. “Rowan County is growing and thriving, and we’re glad to be a part of that.

Rowan EDC contributed to this story.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

York County Fatal Crash
4 people killed in two-vehicle crash that shut down I-77 south in Chester County
Police are searching for a man who is accused of sexually assaulting a woman on a Matthews trail.
Police searching for suspect after woman assaulted on walking trail in Matthews
People given non-renewal letters; must move out of homes on Julia Ave in Charlotte
‘Help us, please:’ People in one Charlotte community will soon be forced to vacate their homes
The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles shut down license plate agency.
License plate agency in Huntersville shut down by NCDMV
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators

Latest News

Cheerwine was created by Lewis Peeler and the company is now run by his great-grandson, Cliff...
Salisbury’s Cheerwine in the running as “Coolest Thing Made In NC”
It was a packed house at North Wilkesboro Speedway last week to see Dale Earnhardt, Jr., and...
NASCAR’s All-Star Race coming to North Wilkesboro Speedway in 2023
Kings Mountain Casino brings gap for sports betting
"It’s kind of the ultimate doggie paradise here," said owner Dana Coulter.
Kannapolis Dog World needs to raise a lot of money to avoid closure