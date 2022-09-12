NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Charlotte gas prices drop 8 cents over past week

In North Carolina, the average price of a gallon of gas was $3.39, down 8 cents from last week’s $3.47 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The average price of a gallon of regular gas in Charlotte fell 8 cents over the last week, sitting at $3.42 as of Monday, officials said.

That’s according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 665 stations. It represents the thirteenth straight week of declines.

The price is 2 cents lower than the previous nine-year high of $3.44 a gallon on Sept. 12, 2013.

Gas prices in Charlotte are 33.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand at 50.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy analysts said. The cheapest station in the city is $3.09 per gallon as of Sept. 11 while the most expensive is $4.59 a gallon, a difference of $1.50 per gallon.

Check out the Charlotte area’s lowest gas prices here.

The price of diesel has declined 5.5 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.01 per gallon, analysts said. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 7.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.67 a gallon as of Tuesday, according to GasBuddy.

In North Carolina, the average price of a gallon of gas was $3.39, down 8 cents from last week’s $3.47 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.

“We continue to see the national average price of gasoline decline, now for the thirteenth straight week. But, we’re seeing drastically different price behaviors from coast to coast, with some areas seeing noticeable increases while others are seeing decreases,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Refinery issues in California are leading to increases in areas supplied by the state’s refineries, including areas of Arizona, Nevada, Oregon, Washington and of course, California. Gasoline supply remains tight for the East Coast with some modest moves up, while prices continue to edge lower in the Plains, South and areas of the Great Lakes. For now, I believe the drop in prices will overpower the increases, leading to potentially another decline this week, but we’re in a very fragile time and certainly could see a broader move higher in the weeks ahead.”

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

York County Fatal Crash
4 people killed in two-vehicle crash that shut down I-77 south in Chester County
Police are searching for a man who is accused of sexually assaulting a woman on a Matthews trail.
Police searching for suspect after woman assaulted on walking trail in Matthews
People given non-renewal letters; must move out of homes on Julia Ave in Charlotte
‘Help us, please:’ People in one Charlotte community will soon be forced to vacate their homes
The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles shut down license plate agency.
License plate agency in Huntersville shut down by NCDMV
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators

Latest News

Chief Johnny Jennings is set to update Charlotte City Council members about crime in the city...
Police chief set to give crime update as Charlotte homicides rise in 2022
Police chief set to give crime update as Charlotte homicides rise in 2022
4 people killed in two-vehicle crash that shut down I-77 south in Chester County
4 people killed in two-vehicle crash that shut down I-77 south in Chester County
Police searching for suspect after woman assaulted on walking trail in Matthews