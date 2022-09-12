Charlotte gas prices drop 8 cents over past week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The average price of a gallon of regular gas in Charlotte fell 8 cents over the last week, sitting at $3.42 as of Monday, officials said.

That’s according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 665 stations. It represents the thirteenth straight week of declines.

The price is 2 cents lower than the previous nine-year high of $3.44 a gallon on Sept. 12, 2013.

Gas prices in Charlotte are 33.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand at 50.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy analysts said. The cheapest station in the city is $3.09 per gallon as of Sept. 11 while the most expensive is $4.59 a gallon, a difference of $1.50 per gallon.

Check out the Charlotte area’s lowest gas prices here.

The price of diesel has declined 5.5 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.01 per gallon, analysts said. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 7.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.67 a gallon as of Tuesday, according to GasBuddy.

In North Carolina, the average price of a gallon of gas was $3.39, down 8 cents from last week’s $3.47 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.

“We continue to see the national average price of gasoline decline, now for the thirteenth straight week. But, we’re seeing drastically different price behaviors from coast to coast, with some areas seeing noticeable increases while others are seeing decreases,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Refinery issues in California are leading to increases in areas supplied by the state’s refineries, including areas of Arizona, Nevada, Oregon, Washington and of course, California. Gasoline supply remains tight for the East Coast with some modest moves up, while prices continue to edge lower in the Plains, South and areas of the Great Lakes. For now, I believe the drop in prices will overpower the increases, leading to potentially another decline this week, but we’re in a very fragile time and certainly could see a broader move higher in the weeks ahead.”

