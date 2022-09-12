Authorities: Stolen vehicle rolls over officer’s foot following Alexander County chase, woman charged

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – A chase in Alexander County ended with the vehicle rolling over a deputy’s foot and a woman’s arrest for possessing a stolen vehicle, among other charges.

According to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, 911 dispatchers received a call in reference suspicious vehicle at All American Raceway on Sept. 7. It was identified as a white Kia sedan occupied by a woman who was “acting suspiciously,” authorities said.

The woman left All American Raceway and headed on Millersville Road, where it was spotted by a trooper with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Authorities said the trooper pursued the vehicle initially but stopped the chase a short time later due to highway patrol policy.

The sedan was then spotted by an Alexander County Sheriff’s deputy on N.C. 16 South, near the intersection of Alspaugh Dam Road and N.C. 16.

According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy tried to stop the vehicle but the driver failed to pull over and a chase that headed toward the Taylorsville city limits at a high rate of speed began.

Taylorsville Police officers deployed stop sticks just north of the Iredell Family Care Center. The sticks blew out all four of the sedan’s tires, bringing the chase to an end, law enforcement said.

The driver, identified as 36-year-old Emily Elizabeth King, of Newton, refused to get out of the car and was forcibly removed, according to authorities.

While placing the driver under arrest, the vehicle rolled over a Taylorsville Police officer’s foot, law enforcement said. That officer was taken to an area hospital and is now recovering at home, according to the sheriff’s office.

An investigation revealed that the vehicle had just been reported stolen to the Hickory Police Department, authorities said.

King was charged with felony flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, felony possession of a stolen vehicle, felony assault on a law enforcement officer inflicting serious injury, resisting arrest and felony possession of a controlled substance on jail premises.

She was additionally charged with traffic violations by the NCSHP and placed under a $110,500 secured bond, a news release stated.

A first court appearance was scheduled for Monday in Alexander County District Court.

