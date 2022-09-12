App State coach hold news conference about victory over Texas A&M, ‘College Game Day’ visit

BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) – The eyes of the college football world will be on Boone, N.C. this weekend.

ESPN’s “College Game Day” will be live in the home of the App State Mountaineers before the team takes on Troy on Sept. 17.

The announcement came after the Mountaineers stunned No. 6 Texas A&M 17-14 on Saturday.

GAMEDAY IS COMING TO BOONE❗



Home of @AppState_FB 😤 pic.twitter.com/r1uzaBobmM — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 11, 2022

Related: App State uses 2 turnovers to stun No. 6 Texas A&M 17-14

Head coach Shawn Clark held a news conference Monday morning at 11:45 a.m. to talk about the win and the big weekend coming up.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.