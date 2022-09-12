NC DHHS Flu
App State coach hold news conference about victory over Texas A&M, ‘College Game Day’ visit

The announcement came after the Mountaineers stunned No. 6 Texas A&M 17-14 on Saturday.
The press conference is set for 11:45 a.m. Monday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) – The eyes of the college football world will be on Boone, N.C. this weekend.

ESPN’s “College Game Day” will be live in the home of the App State Mountaineers before the team takes on Troy on Sept. 17.

The announcement came after the Mountaineers stunned No. 6 Texas A&M 17-14 on Saturday.

Related: App State uses 2 turnovers to stun No. 6 Texas A&M 17-14

Head coach Shawn Clark held a news conference Monday morning at 11:45 a.m. to talk about the win and the big weekend coming up.

