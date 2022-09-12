App State coach hold news conference about victory over Texas A&M, ‘College Game Day’ visit
The announcement came after the Mountaineers stunned No. 6 Texas A&M 17-14 on Saturday.
BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) – The eyes of the college football world will be on Boone, N.C. this weekend.
ESPN’s “College Game Day” will be live in the home of the App State Mountaineers before the team takes on Troy on Sept. 17.
Head coach Shawn Clark held a news conference Monday morning at 11:45 a.m. to talk about the win and the big weekend coming up.
