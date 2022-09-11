“Walking Wednesday” coming this week to Rufty-Holmes in Salisbury

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Rufty-Holmes Senior Center: September is National Senior Center Month and a time to celebrate Older Adults. Every day, Senior Centers across the nation offer programs and services for older adults, designed to encourage healthy, vibrant lives for those 55+.

Celebrate with Senior Center participants, staff, and community friends and choose your own adventure.

In partnership with Rowan Moves, an initiative of Healthy Rowan, the Center is encouraging people of all ages to meet at Optimist Park across from the Senior Center Wednesday, September 14 from 11 am to 1 pm. Walk the paved path, exercise on the park’s outdoor fitness equipment, try your skills at the Basketball Free Throw Court or test your agility on the obstacle course.

Enjoy music, giveaways, healthy snacks, and water. Guests are encouraged to try the Center’s indoor Chair Yoga at 11 am or Chair Volleyball at 12 Noon. Celebrate with the Center’s Older Adults having fun getting fit!

Rufty-Holmes Senior Center is your vital connection in Rowan County to aging well. The Center offers programs and services to engage in creating healthy mind, body, spirit, and community connections.

Your Senior Center offers vibrant, action-packed options including a local fitness center, tasty dining sites, fun activities and travel, support groups and a place to make friends.

Outreach services include Family Caregiver Support, Transportation, Medicare Insurance Counseling, Tax Assistance and so much more! Over 3,000 Rowan County Older Adults love participating and are waiting to welcome you too!

Rufty-Holmes Senior Center is open Monday through Friday, 8 am – 5 pm and is located at 1120 S. MLK Jr Ave., Salisbury, NC. Phone: 704-216-7714. Read the monthly newsletter to learn of the many programs and groups to get involved in. Check it out at www.ruftyholmes.org or pick up a newsletter under the carport anytime.

