RAO Community Health to host ‘Care Village’ with Cabarrus County partners

Walk-ups are welcome for HIV testing, COVID-19 vaccinations and live cooking demonstrations, but pre-registration is highly encouraged.
Walk-ups are welcome for HIV testing, COVID-19 vaccinations and live cooking demonstrations, but pre-registration is highly encouraged.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - With the slogan, “It takes a village to make an impact”, RAO Community Health, in partnership with Cabarrus Health Alliance and the Boys & Girls Club of Cabarrus County, is hosting a “Care Village” to help create a nutritious, physical, and equitable community by addressing health disparities in Cabarrus County. 

RAO seeks to provide a safe and collective space for members of the community to access various resources dedicated to health and wellness in both Mecklenburg and Cabarrus County. Through this collaboration, the partners will convene local community organizations who also serve to create healthier communities and improve access to car and resources.

This event is open to the public. Walk-ups are welcome for HIV testing, COVID-19 vaccinations and live cooking demonstrations, but pre-registration is highly encouraged.  Pre-register here.

RAO Community Health, Cabarrus Health Alliance and other local community organizations to vendor.  List of other participating vendors include:  1,2,3 Jump, Cabarrus Breast Health Center Carolina Complete Health, Community Free Clinic, Community Yoga, Endless Opportunities, Gamma Epsilon Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., Jeff Gordon Children’s Hospital, Maximus- NCEB, Mental Health America of Central Carolinas, Partners Behavioral Health Management, Rise 2 Thrive Family Resource Center, and Soulful Healing Yoga

The event is happening on Saturday, September 17 from 11:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club of Cabarrus County, 247 Spring St NW, Concord.

Founded on March 31, 2017, RAO Community Health is a non-profit located in Uptown Charlotte in North Carolina.  RAO’s purpose is to provide support for medical, social, education, and mental health, along with HIV/ STI prevention care for diverse and underserved populations within the Charlotte-Metro area. With their PrEP program, clinical services, in-house pharmacy, prevention team, and housing and rental assistance program for those living with HIV, it is RAO’s goal to create a one-stop shop for holistic care. 

Their mission is to educate, advocate, and support diverse and underserved populations including the LGBTQ+ community, through compassionate and quality care.  As a 2018 recipient of the Racial and Ethnic Approaches to Community Health (REACH) grant funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), RAO strives to bring members of the community together to build a community coalition to address racial and ethnic health disparities among Black/African Americans in Mecklenburg and Cabarrus County.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

