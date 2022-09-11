Police searching for suspect after woman assaulted on walking trail in Matthews

NC DHHS Flu
Police are searching for a man who is accused of sexually assaulting a woman on a Matthews trail.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are searching for a man who is accused of sexually assaulting a woman on a walking trail in Matthews on Sunday morning.

According to the Matthews Police Department, the incident happened in the early morning hours on Crestdale Heritage Trail in the area of Club View Lane.

The victim said that the suspect, who was unknown to her, approached her on the trail and assaulted her before fleeing on foot.

The suspect is described as a male who is 6 feet tall with an athletic build and dark hair.

Police said that they are taking enhanced safety measures that include random and targeted patrols in the area.

Authorities are also asking residents in the area with security surveillance systems to check their footage from midnight on Sunday and throughout the morning, and to call 704-847-5555 if they notice anything suspicious.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

