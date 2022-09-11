Forecast shows warm and dry week ahead after rainy weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a soggy Saturday, this Sunday is turning out to be fairly dry and pleasant. There will still be a few chances for scattered showers through Monday, but the balance of the week looks warm and dry.

Monday: Partly cloudy, PM scattered showers, storms.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, less humid.

Wednesday: Plenty of sunshine, warm.

As a cold front stretching from the Midwest to the Gulf coast begins to head towards the Carolinas, chances for a few more scattered showers and rumbles of thunder will be possible through Monday evening.

Seven-day forecast (WBTV First Alert Weather)

Overnight, there will be a chance for some isolated to widely scattered showers otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies with lows in the 60s to near 70 degrees.

Our Monday morning will start out with mostly cloudy skies and some areas of patchy fog. By Monday afternoon, there will be a chance for some hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms as the cold front nears closer to our area. Highs will range from the lower 70s in the mountains to mid to upper 80s across the piedmont.

After the cold front moves through Monday evening, we’re going to be in for a stretch of warm, dry days.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny, less humid, and slightly cooler with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

As high pressure builds over the southeast expect more sunshine and pleasant conditions for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Tropical Update: The Atlantic Basin is expected to be tropical cyclone free over the next two days.

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

