Fatal multi-car crash shuts down I-77 south in Chester County
The crash was first reported by the YCSO around 7 a.m.
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Part of I-77 south in York/Chester County is shut down due to a multiple-vehicle crash that caused deaths on Sunday morning.
According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, as of 9 a.m., Exit 73 to Exit 65 is still shut down and traffic is being diverted to Highway 901 and Highway 9 due to the crash.
The crash was first reported by the YCSO around 7 a.m.
More information will be provided when available.
Also Read: Fight on Chester County school bus leads to arrest of a parent, sheriff’s office says
Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.