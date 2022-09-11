Fatal multi-car crash shuts down I-77 south in Chester County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Part of I-77 south in York/Chester County is shut down due to a multiple-vehicle crash that caused deaths on Sunday morning.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, as of 9 a.m., Exit 73 to Exit 65 is still shut down and traffic is being diverted to Highway 901 and Highway 9 due to the crash.

The crash was first reported by the YCSO around 7 a.m.

More information will be provided when available.

