Constitution Day to be observed by Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society

The Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society bell will ring to mark the ratification of the U.S....
The Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society bell will ring to mark the ratification of the U.S. Constitution.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Constitution Day, which commemorates the signing of the United States Constitution in 1787, will be celebrated at the Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society in Mount Pleasant on Saturday, September 17.

At 4:00 p.m. the public is invited to gather on the lawn in front of the ECHS Museum, located at 1145 N. College Street, as representatives from ECHS and the Daughters of the American Revolution ring the museum bell. Educational materials about the Constitution will be available from the DAR.

This event is free as is admission to the museum which will be open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Housed on the campus of the former Mt. Pleasant Collegiate Institute and its predecessors, Western Carolina Male Academy and North Carolina College, the Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society is a non-profit organization committed to restoring and preserving the rich history of eastern Cabarrus County.

