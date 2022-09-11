NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Charlotteans with British ties remember Queen Elizabeth II

Chaplains with the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team also travelled to England to help in a moment of grief.
Two days after her death, many are remembering Queen Elizabeth II’s life and legacy.
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two days after her death, many are remembering Queen Elizabeth II’s life and legacy.

Emily Williams, the secretary of the British Club of Charlotte, said not only was the monarch the only one most of us have ever known, but knows she will live on in hearts, minds and history.

“When you lose a dear grandparent or family member that is aging, getting to the age where the time is coming but they’re still a relatively active presence in your life, I feel like many people felt that way about Queen Elizabeth,” she said.

Nigel Fawcett-Jones, the team manager for the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team, travelled with 23 other chaplains to share their ministry in different parts of England.

“It is a very unique sense of both grief and sadness that the queen has passed but also recognition of a life very well-lived,” he explained.

“Everyone seems to have a story. Some kind of connection. They want to tell that personal story of why it’s important for them to be here today...to pay their own unique tribute to Her Majesty.”

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People given non-renewal letters; must move out of homes on Julia Ave in Charlotte
‘Help us, please:’ People in one Charlotte community will soon be forced to vacate their homes
The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles shut down license plate agency.
License plate agency in Huntersville shut down by NCDMV
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators
Dozens of employees at several schools held demonstrations on Friday demanding transparency and...
‘Pay us today:’ Dozens of Gaston Co. Schools employees hold demonstrations Friday demanding a resolution to payroll issues
Looking to start a family, Kailee and Cade DeSpain were devastated when they learned their...
Texas woman travels for abortion after learning baby wouldn’t survive

Latest News

York County Fatal Crash
Fatal multi-car crash shuts down I-77 south in Chester County
Charlotteans with British ties remember Queen Elizabeth II
Charlotteans with British ties remember Queen Elizabeth II
Union County Deputy Sheriff Jim Kennedy remembers the September 11 terrorist attack.
Retired NYPD officer, now Union Co. Sheriff’s deputy remembers 9/11 attack
Union County Deputy Sheriff Jim Kennedy remembers the September 11 terrorist attack.
Retired NYPD officer, now Union Co. Sheriff’s deputy remembers 9/11 attack