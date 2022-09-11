Charlotteans with British ties remember Queen Elizabeth II

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two days after her death, many are remembering Queen Elizabeth II’s life and legacy.

Emily Williams, the secretary of the British Club of Charlotte, said not only was the monarch the only one most of us have ever known, but knows she will live on in hearts, minds and history.

“When you lose a dear grandparent or family member that is aging, getting to the age where the time is coming but they’re still a relatively active presence in your life, I feel like many people felt that way about Queen Elizabeth,” she said.

Nigel Fawcett-Jones, the team manager for the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team, travelled with 23 other chaplains to share their ministry in different parts of England.

“It is a very unique sense of both grief and sadness that the queen has passed but also recognition of a life very well-lived,” he explained.

“Everyone seems to have a story. Some kind of connection. They want to tell that personal story of why it’s important for them to be here today...to pay their own unique tribute to Her Majesty.”

