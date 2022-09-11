Firefighters investigating east Charlotte house fire that was intentionally set

NC DHHS Flu
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -The Charlotte Fire Department is investigating a large house fire that was intentionally set on Saturday night.

The fire took place in a home on Commonwealth Avenue in east Charlotte around 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Officials say it took 30 firefighters to control the fire in 20 minutes and no injuries were reported.

On Sunday, investigators determined that the fire was intentionally set and the estimated fire loss is $100,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

