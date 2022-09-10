Pink Cupcake Walk Survivor Story: Angel McCaskill

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you are one of the 1,342 people signed up for #TeamMolly and the Pink Cupcake Walk on Oct. 1, you should have received a team email from me Friday morning.

If you didn’t, email me at molly.grantham@wbtv.com (the email was sent to whatever email was listed under your registration name, so if someone else used their email to sign you up, it went to them).

Every time a team note goes out, there are dozens of personal replies. This personal connection for us to get to know each other in advance, is awesome. Also helps me read your stories before Oct. 1, and highlights various people on our team.

People like Angel McCaskill, in Gaston County. Angel is a 15-year breast cancer survivor. She has been on #TeamMolly for many years, no matter what charity #TeamMolly benefits (this year, we’re helping Go Jen Go!).

She is a spitfire personality, with a big smile, loud laugh, and a woman who is on the go-go-go-go-go.

We’ve known each other now many years and when you meet her, you know she doesn’t know strangers.

“I felt compelled after my personal diagnosis to empower, encourage and educate others,” she said. “I tell my story wherever I go. One of the most feared things a woman can hear is, ‘You have breast cancer.’ That was the day 15 years ago my world turned Pink and I’ve never looked back.”

Angel’s family, church family, and friends have been a great support to her, and also to helping her carry on with a foundation she started after going through the cancer herself. It’s called Earth Angel Breast Cancer Foundation.

You can find out more, here >> www.earthangelbreastcancerfoundation.com

“Those of us who have gone through a diagnosis or live with a diagnosis know, we didn’t sign up for this, but here we are,” she said. “We’ve got to stick together and help each other.”

Couldn’t have said it better myself.

YOU CAN STILL SIGN UP for the Pink Cupcake Walk on Saturday, Oct. 1. Go HERE >> https://tinyurl.com/PCWTeamMolly

That morning will be a casual four-lap walk (one mile total) around the Charlotte Knights baseball field at 10 a.m.

WBTV News is partnering with Taste of Charlotte Festival, and every time you round home plate, you get a mini pink cupcake.

Taste of Charlotte kicks off at 11 a.m. inside the stadium and on the field...so...a built in party for all of us right after our meaningful morning!

Join us, and please, keep sharing the link.

And...hi, Angel. Hope this morning’s post is a fun surprise for you.

- Molly

