NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

One person killed after car strikes tree, catches on fire in York County

The crash happened on Smithford Road after the car ran off the roadway.
One person died after their vehicle ran off the road, struck a tree, and caught on fire in York...
One person died after their vehicle ran off the road, struck a tree, and caught on fire in York County.(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed after the vehicle they were driving ran off the road, struck a tree and became engulfed in flames on Friday evening in York County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 5:19 p.m. on Smithford Road near Hickory Grove.

The vehicle, a 2007 Ford Escape, was traveling east on Smithford Road when it ran off the right side of the road.

After leaving the vehicle hit a tree and became engulfed in flames.

The driver, who was the only person in the car, was killed. Officials have not yet released their identity.

Troopers say the incident remains under investigation.

Related: One killed in crash on I-77 after truck towing trailer loses control, overturns in York County

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People given non-renewal letters; must move out of homes on Julia Ave in Charlotte
‘Help us, please:’ People in one Charlotte community will soon be forced to vacate their homes
Bank Of America offers zero-down loan
Bank of America offers zero-down mortgages to help new homeowners
Concord OIS Bodycam Footage
Bodycam footage from fatal Concord police shooting released
Alexander Peets bought a solar system from Pink Energy but now says it isn't working. He has a...
NC solar power company faces investigation, lawsuits and hundreds of customer complaints
The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles shut down license plate agency.
License plate agency in Huntersville shut down by NCDMV

Latest News

School Bus
Fight on Chester County school bus leads to arrest of a parent, sheriff’s office says
CMPD documents show suspects involved in stolen catalytic converter ring
CMPD documents show suspects provided transportation to sell stolen catalytic converters
Spotting voter misinformation
9/11 Remembrance