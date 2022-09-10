One person killed after car strikes tree, catches on fire in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed after the vehicle they were driving ran off the road, struck a tree and became engulfed in flames on Friday evening in York County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 5:19 p.m. on Smithford Road near Hickory Grove.

The vehicle, a 2007 Ford Escape, was traveling east on Smithford Road when it ran off the right side of the road.

After leaving the vehicle hit a tree and became engulfed in flames.

The driver, who was the only person in the car, was killed. Officials have not yet released their identity.

Troopers say the incident remains under investigation.

